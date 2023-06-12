Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are in custody after deputies say they sold fraudulent land in Mexico Beach.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, reports of these sales began in August 2022.

Investigators say in these cases, the suspect would pretend to be the owner of a vacant lot in Mexico Beach and post the property for sale on Zillow and Craigslist.

Buyers would reportedly contact the “owner” and start the purchasing process. During this process, the suspect would allegedly provide false or forged documents. BCSO says sales would be finished in many of these cases, and the buyer would provide money to the title company, who would then wire the proceeds to the suspect’s bank account.

Two of these sales were reportedly $75,000 and $70,000.

After further investigation, with assistance from the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD), deputies identified the suspect in the sale as Adekanmi Adedeji. The alleged bank account owner to which the funds were transferred was identified as Olusegun Oludamiro of Houston.

Charges and warrants were filed for the individuals. On June 8, Adedeji and Oludamiro were arrested and await extradition to Bay County.

Along with BCPD, Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office and the New Jersey Port Authority Police Department assisted in the investigation.

