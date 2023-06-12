Listening to America – Homelessness

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise
Charles Elburn booking photo.
Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges

Latest News

Listening to America – Homelessness
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October