Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah resigned Monday morning, County Chairman Brandon Shoupe confirmed.

An interim could be named when county commissioners meet later Monday.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise
Charles Elburn booking photo.
Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA director likely won’t face charges: Sources
Louis Niles booking photo
76-year-old man sexually abused child in Dale County: Charges

Latest News

O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership
Watch at 10 A.M.: $50 million project receives funding
Jesse Taylor Dothan City booking photo
Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director
ASWA releases all-state baseball lineup