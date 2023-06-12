Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah resigned Monday morning, County Chairman Brandon Shoupe confirmed.

An interim could be named when county commissioners meet later Monday.

This story will be updated.

