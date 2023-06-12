Flags at half-staff for Pulse shooting anniversary

Pride Flag
Pride Flag(MGN Online)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to remember the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

According to the Governor’s Office, at the time, the shooting was considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with 49 people killed and 53 wounded.

The full statement from DeSantis’ office read as follows:

“Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise
Charles Elburn booking photo.
Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns

Latest News

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and the Dothan Commission accepts a $20 million check from the state...
Wiregrass Innovation Center check presentation
On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
Dr. Alan Miller has been appointed as the new Assistant Superintendent of Ozark City Schools.
Ozark City Schools announces new Assistant Superintendent
More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families