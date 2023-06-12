Enterprise FFA brings home awards from annual Alabama State Convention

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise FFA team traveled to Montgomery to take part in the 95th annual Alabama State Convention.

The team was able to bring back awards for their hard work leading up to the convention.

  • 3 teams competed at state (Poultry Eval, Aquaculture, and Veterinary Science)
  • Gold Star National Chapter Award
  • Grace Treglia 1st Place Ag Processing Proficiency
  • Zoey Michal 2nd Place Small Animal Processing and Care Proficiency
Along with competing in their areas of interest, the team took part in workshops, pre-session activities with other south district officers, attended trade shows, and more.

Enterprise FFA and Enterprise FFA Alumni nominated Mr. Jerad Dyess, a previous EHS Ag Teacher, for the Alabama FFA Foundation Wall of Honor. The Wall of Honor members are people who have made an impact on FFA members throughout their time in the classroom.

About FFA

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

