Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Director of the Department of Transportation, John Cooper was arrested on Monday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Phil Sims says they received a warrant for his arrest for harassment. Sims says Cooper turned himself in on Monday around noon.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $500 bond with the charge of Harassment at 11:53 a.m. and bonded out at 12:35 p.m.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the office of Governor Kay Ivey for a statement.

At this time no other information has been released and this story will be updated once there is more information.

