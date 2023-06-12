Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney requests a bond revocation hearing for Jesse Taylor, the beleaguered former Dothan firemedic who faces new charges related to the suspension of Houston County’s top emergency official.

In his motion filed Friday, attorney Derek Yarbrough told Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson that Alabama law requires a timely hearing.

Richardson revoked Taylor’s bond after Dothan police charged him last week with tampering with the city’s computers.

At nearly the same time, investigators charged 911 dispatch supervisor Amy Johnson Granberry with those same charges, and Houston County commissioners suspended Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah.

According to sources, Judah likely won’t face criminal charges but could lose his job due to management issues.

He employed Taylor as a contractor and knowing that last year police arrested him for stealing Fentanyl from the Dothan Fire Department, where he worked.

At EMA, Taylor had access to offices in the same building where dispatchers, including Granberry, worked.

Granberry allegedly provided Taylor her login credentials, giving him access to sensitive information that he may have used in his other job as a Rickey Stokes News writer, known as JR Tyson.

As of early Monday, Judge Richardson had not ruled on Taylor’s bond revocation hearing motion filed late Friday.

Johnson, who has no prior record, is free on bond while Judah awaits the results of an investigation to find out if commissioners terminate his employment.

Taylor also awaits trial on the Fentanyl theft charges.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid described as among the deadliest drugs.

