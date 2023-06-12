Active pattern over the next few days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - An active start to Monday morning for some of us, the weather pattern that has been stuck over Texas and brought them all the severe weather chances over the past few weeks has shifted to the east and will remain over us for the next few days. After the storms this morning we will see a break before another chance of storms this afternoon. Tomorrow will be the same story with a chance of storms in the afternoon. This pattern will continue until Thursday when the stalled front over the area finally starts to move again. Our greatest risk out of the storms over the next few days will be gusty winds and large hail but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. We do look a little drier heading into the weekend.

TODAY - Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds W 10-15 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds W 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 94° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

