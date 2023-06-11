Registration opens for New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones Football Camp

Path to the draft: Marcus Jones
Path to the draft: Marcus Jones(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise alum legend is returning home once again to give back to his community. New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones is hosting a football camp on July 8th at Enterprise High School.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s for ages 7 through 14.

Registration onsite will be from 7:30 to 8:30 but to beat the crowd you can use the link here.

