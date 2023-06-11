2 Rounds of Storms Monday

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Wiregrass early Monday morning (3am-6am). Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main threats for this round of storms. Scattered afternoon showers are likely tomorrow afternoon these will be your typical afternoon thunderstorms that can pack a punch but will move out relatively quickly.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 40%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, numerous AM & PM showers. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds W 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 Feet Or Less.

