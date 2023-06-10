Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Daleville man faces more serious robbery charges after a review of the evidence, court documents reveal.

Police updated the charges implicating Charles E. Elburn of first-degree robbery. Officials initially charged him with second-degree robbery and set his bond at $5,000.

As of Saturday, Dale County Jail records reflect Elburn was held without bond.

The revised charges came after police determined that Elburn had used an unspecified weapon when he robbed a Marathon convenience store in Daleville on Tuesday.

An Aniah’s Law hearing scheduled for Thursday will determine the bond on his new charge.

