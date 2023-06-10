Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan...
Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
38-year-old former Enterprise police officer Tomas Arias, Jr. (pictured) made his appearance in...
Ex-Enterprise officer pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses

Latest News

Louis Niles booking photo
76-year-old man sexually abused child in Dale County: Charges
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a Pride Month celebration Saturday,...
Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn