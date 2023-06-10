Ozark’s new welcome mural pays tribute to Fort Novosel

With the recent name change to honor Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship wanted to do something special to commemorate it.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - If you drive past Ben Baker Flooring in Ozark, you may notice a new mural on the side of the building.

With the recent name change to the military installation in the Wiregrass, the city of Ozark is commemorating the name change with a new “Welcome to Ozark” mural.

The new addition has been a year in the making because of talks of changing the name, which became official almost three months ago.

Mayor Mark Blankenship says the mural merges the past and present of the military here in the Wiregrass.

The mural is set to be complete soon after work on the piece began just a week ago.

