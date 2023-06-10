Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A domestic dispute spiraled into a brief standoff along a busy Enterprise roadway, law enforcement confirmed.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, a man used his vehicle to strike a woman near Clayhatchee, Alabama who also appeared to have been stabbed.

Armed with a gun and knife, the suspect drove from the alleged crime scene, but Enterprise officers spotted him a short time later.

Bynum said that led to a brief standoff resulting in the suspect’s capture without incident.

He said charges are pending duel investigation results by Dale County deputies and Enterprise police.

According to Bynum, the alleged victim’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

