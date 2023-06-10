Enterprise Parks and Recreation hosts free exercise class for senior adults

If you are retired and looking to keep active, you are in luck!
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise Parks and Recreation hosts a free senior aerobics class at the Enterprise Civic Center every Tuesday and Thursday.

Aerobic exercise is beneficial to the health of aging adults because it helps with mobility by strengthening the muscles. As a result, it lowers the risk of falling—and it even decreases the severity of related injuries.

In addition to the physical benefits, it all keeps the mind sharp-- and a way to meet new people.

“They love that it not only is a free program, but they love that they can kind of connect with each other and get to know each other,” Krista Hooper, the program coordinator for Enterprise Parks and Recreation, said. “They are kind of like their own little family.

Senior adults enjoy the benefits of the free aerobics class at the civic center.
Senior adults enjoy the benefits of the free aerobics class at the civic center.(City of Enterprise)

So, it’s really kind of a cute group-together. So, that’s really nice to see.”

Classes start at 9 a.m. in the morning except for the second Tuesday of each month. That is because the attendees arrive at 10 a.m. and enjoy lunch afterwards.

The only requirement for joining the class is signing a waiver on the first day. If there is an event going on at the civic center, the class will meet at the Enterprise Farmers Market that is downtown.

