Circle City Balloon Co. the first to occupy downtown Enterprise incubator

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - You may have noticed what looks like a storage container on the corner of Main and Grubbs Street but looks can be deceiving.

That is because it is a small space—for a small business. The city of Enterprise is one of five cities in Alabama that received a grant for the incubator to help small business.

The first business that will occupy the space is the Circle City Balloon Company. Though they do sell balloons, the three women who own the business are also event planners.

Gale Renteria, one of the owners, said that the incubator helps with one of the hardest parts of starting a small business.

“When you start a business, it is always a risk and a gamble,” Renteria explained. “You hope that people love it, and you hope that it prospers and things like that, and this way we can kind of start small.

We can try it and make sure it is loved and make sure we are doing things before we before we go to like a bigger brick and mortar that requires yearlong leases and things like that.”

Along with the Renteria, the other two owners are Christina Quinones and Stevie Pybas. Their small business started out with decorating for their children’s birthday parties, eventually getting paid to recreate the same décor for others.

There is an application and screening process to rent the space. According to Renteria, the whole process was about two months.

