Average Temperatures This Week

4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A Summer weather pattern continues this weekend and into the work week next week. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next 7 days. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s every afternoon. Calm in the Gulf but expect pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening if you are heading to the beach.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 91°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny, scattered PM showers. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

