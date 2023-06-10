76-year-old man sexually abused child in Dale County: Charges

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A 76-year-old Florida man faces Dale County, Alabama charges that he Sexually Abused and Enticed a Child for Immoral purposes, jail records reveal, and the sheriff confirms.

The suspect is Louis Niles from Lakeland.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said the suspect is acquainted with the victim and his family, and the case has been under investigation for a substantial time.

The boy is under 12, but citing the case’s nature, Bynum could not reveal additional details.

Dale County deputies jailed Niles Friday without bond on two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and one count of Enticing.

