What the historic Supreme Court decision means for voting districts in Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest Supreme Court decision could impact you at the polls. In a five to four majority, the Supreme Court justices deciding the state’s congressional maps likely discriminated against black voters.

Officials now have to redraw maps to allow an additional black majority district.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell called the decision a historic win not just for Alabama voters, but for democracy itself.

“It is about making sure that every American’s voice in this democracy is heard,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell and State Representative Juandalynn Givan agree that this decision is earth shattering for Alabama.

“They basically drew maps that said ‘we only want white people to represent white people’,” said state representative Givan.

The veteran state rep says black residents represent more than 25% of Alabama and that they deserve their voice to be heard.

“It was clearly gerrymandering, packing and stacking of these congressional districts which is against the law.”

The question now is, how will Alabama’s seven congressional districts change.

“The court will decide that. So in the Supreme Court’s decision today they remanded the case back to the same three judge panel,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

Right now the congressman is the only black state representative in Alabama. She believes that the panel with either draw the new lines or review the lines that will be redrawn by the state legislators. She also expects the process to play out quickly.

“I would suspect that we would definitely be running in 2024 with the redrawn districts. It may be before that.”

GOP Chairman John Wahl said in a statement that state lawmakers would comply with the ruling.

“Regardless of our disagreement with the Court’s decision, we are confident the Alabama Legislature will redraw district lines that ensure the people of Alabama are represented by members who share their beliefs, while following the requirements of applicable law,” said Wahl in a statement released by his office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan...
Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA director placed on leave
38-year-old former Enterprise police officer Tomas Arias, Jr. (pictured) made his appearance in...
Ex-Enterprise officer pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
Storm clouds
Don’t let rain chances ruin your plans
Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
A rendering of the new roundabout expected to be completed in 2024
Roundabout coming to AL Highway 167 near Troy
Joran van der Sloot arriving at Federal Courthouse
LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to wire fraud, extortion charges