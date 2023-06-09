Utilities to go underground in FDOT Back Beach Widening Project

Panama City Beach city leaders move forward with FDOT's widening project on Panama City Beach Pkwy. from Nautilus Street to R. Jackson Blvd.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plans are progressing for the Florida Department of Transportation’s road widening project on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Thursday evening Panama City Beach city leaders voted on how much money the city will spend to move utilities for construction.

The project will expand the roadway on Panama City Beach Parkway, known to locals as Back Beach Road, from Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard from four lanes to six.

Panama City Beach Commissioner Michael Jarman says the move is the latest step for the multi-year project.

“Some good news for Panama City Beach. Everything is in line for the Back Beach Road or the Highway 98 widening project,” said Jarmon, “Section one from Mandy Lane to Nautilus they’re looking to let from July 1st. Shortly after that, they’re letting the second phase from Nautilus to R. Jackson go to bid, and we found out that there’s some additional funding being released from Governor Desantis hopefully and that should be able to speed up R. Jackson to Hathaway Bridge expansion and improvement.”

Officials say the widening project is all in an effort to lessen traffic in the area.

