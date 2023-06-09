Several Wiregrass players highlight ASWA all-state softball team, including Wicksburg’s Cochran and Brantley’s Navarre

Wicksburg's Megan Cochran (pictured) was selected not only as First Team All-State in Class 2A,...
Wicksburg's Megan Cochran (pictured) was selected not only as First Team All-State in Class 2A, but also recognized as 2A Hitter of the Year.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) on Thursday announced selections for the 2023 all-state softball teams.

Among the 352 players selected among the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) 1A through 7A classes and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA), 38 players with Wiregrass area roots were selected as being some of the state’s best on the softball diamond in the 2023 season.

Two highlight players in this years selections included Wicksburg’s Megan Cochran and Brantley’s Kaylee Navarre.

Cochran earned 2A First Team All-State honors and was named 2A Hitter of the Year after a season that included 49 runs, 86 hits, 81 RBIs, 18 doubles, 1 triple, 10 homers, 19 walks, 8 strikeouts, and a batting average of .518 and a .557 OBP.

Navarre earned first team honors in Class 1A, and was named 1A Player of the Year by the ASWA. On the mound, Navarre went 24-10 with 340 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA, while behind the plate she hit with a .378 average with 38 RBIs and 4 home runs.

The full list of those representing the Wiregrass include:

  • CLASS 7A
    • First Team
      • Georgia Lessmann (Enterprise)
    • Honorable Mention
      • Skylar Frey (Enterprise)
  • CLASS 5A
    • First Team
      • Maddie Williams (Rehobeth)
      • Gracie Alberson (Rehobeth)
    • Second Team
      • Mykala Worley (Carroll)
  • CLASS 4A
    • First Team
      • Emily Adams (Houston Academy)
      • Mary Suzan Aman (Houston Academy)
    • Second Team
      • Gracie Ward (Slocomb)
      • Makaley Boswell (Geneva)
    • Honorable Mention
      • Ansleigh Smith (Houston Academy)
  • CLASS 3A
    • First Team
      • Savannah Money (Ashford)
      • Reese Cauley (Opp)
    • Honorable Mention
      • Caroline Courson (Opp)
      • Ella Houston (Providence Christian)
      • Raeleigh Jordan (Ashford)
      • Anna Griggs (Northside Methodist)
  • CLASS 2A
    • First Team
      • Megan Cochran (Wicksburg) | 2A Hitter of the Year
      • Ellie Cox (Wicksburg)
      • Ainsley Watts (G.W. Long)
      • Ally Whitehead (G.W. Long)
    • Second Team
      • Caylee Johnson (Samson)
      • Chloe Joyner (Wicksburg)
      • Kaydee Phillips (Ariton)
      • Ella Grace Kelley (Wicksburg)
      • Makayla Phillips (G.W. Long)
      • Meri-Grace Miller (Cottonwood)
  • CLASS 1A
    • First Team
      • Kaylee Navarre (Brantley) | 1A Player of the Year
      • Alex Grimes (Brantley)
    • Second Team
      • Lillie Sumblin (Kinston)
      • Anna Claire Free (Brantley)
    • Honorable Mention
      • Campbell Hawthorne (Brantley)
      • Camdyn Norris (Kinston)
  • AISA
    • First Team
      • Emmaline Hartzog (Abbeville Christian)
    • Second Team
      • Gabbie Causey (Abbeville Christian)
      • Paige Welch (Abbeville Christian)
      • Anna Grace Blalock (Abbeville Christian)
      • Jayden Green (Lakeside)
    • Honorable Mention
      • Hannah Buchan (Lakeside)

Miss Softball and the Super All-State team, regardless of class, will be announced at the ASWA annual banquet on June 11 in Jacksonville. For a full list of all selections, click here.

