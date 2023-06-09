Scattered Showers this Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next 7-days. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s every afternoon. Calm in the Gulf but expect pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening if you are heading to the beach.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 68°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

MON: Mostly sunny, scattered PM showers. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 71° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 68° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

