Salvation Army to assist select Geneva County residents with electric bills

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County seniors could receive some needed assistance with their electric bill.

The Salvation Army of Dothan is offering assistance to senior and disabled patrons of Geneva County this summer.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must be 60 years old or older or considered 100% disabled and have their electric bill in their name.

“We are aways looking for ways we can further help people in the Wiregrass area, and when we had the opportunity to receive these funds, we went for it because we knew we would be able to help more people than just our regular budget allows,” said Major Linda Payton with Salvation Army of Dothan.

Applicants must set up an appointment by June 16 to qualify.

Appointments can be made through Ms. Brenda at 334-792-1911

