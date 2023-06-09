Roundabout coming to AL Highway 167

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A roundabout project is set to begin on Monday, June 12, if weather permits.

The intersection of AL Highway 167 and AL Highway 87 in Troy is getting this upgrade in order to accommodate current and future traffic more efficiently and safely.

During construction, a reduced speed limited and lighting as drivers approach and move through the roundabout.

All lanes will be open with a connector road that will be built at the start of the project.

Drivers are asked to follow the reduced speed limit and 35 mph and to be mindful of workers and equipment in the work zone.

The $3.4 million project was awarded to S.A. Graham Company, Inc. of Brundidge, AL.

The roundabout is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.