Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan Thursday night and those inside jumped from the car that caught fire.

Dothan Police Major Will Glover confirmed that police were searching around Flynn Road for multiple people who bailed from automobiles.

He referred questions about the chase to Dale County authorities who initiated the pursuit, with that information pending.

No injuries were reported.

