Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan

A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan...
A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan Thursday night and those inside jumped from the car that caught fire.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan Thursday night and those inside jumped from the car that caught fire.

Dothan Police Major Will Glover confirmed that police were searching around Flynn Road for multiple people who bailed from automobiles.

He referred questions about the chase to Dale County authorities who initiated the pursuit, with that information pending.

No injuries were reported.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA director placed on leave
All three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seth Scott Chambers (pictured left), 18-year-old...
Three from Chipley arrested after multiple car burglaries
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum speaks to reports at a ceremony honoring clerk Heidi Deridder...
Dale sheriff’s clerk honored for keeping children safe
There is a technology transformation happening in Headland.
New internet provider comes to Headland to bridge the rural-to-urban digital divide
All Geneva County students will receive free meals in 2023-2024 school year.
Geneva County Schools to offer free breakfast and lunches for all students