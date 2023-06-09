Ozark Leisure Services is working to increase wellness knowledge through weekly classes

The city was awarded a grant in order to encourage healthy living.
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Ozark is looking to expand the community’s knowledge of health and wellness through weekly health and wellness classes.

With this, Ozark Leisure Services has partnered with the Dale County Library to offer a class teaching families about eating smart and getting more active.

The recent class focused on healthy alternatives and sit-down Zumba.

Ozark Leisure Services hosts wellness classes weekly such as Zumba, as well as quarterly mental health and diabetes education classes.

