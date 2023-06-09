Ozark Leisure Services is working to increase wellness knowledge through weekly classes

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Ozark is looking to expand the community’s knowledge of health and wellness through weekly health and wellness classes.

The city was awarded a grant in order to encourage healthy living.

With this, Ozark Leisure Services has partnered with the Dale County Library to offer a class teaching families about eating smart and getting more active.

The recent class focused on healthy alternatives and sit-down Zumba.

Ozark Leisure Services hosts wellness classes weekly such as Zumba, as well as quarterly mental health and diabetes education classes.

The city was awarded a grant in order to encourage healthy living.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.