New internet provider comes to Headland to bridge the rural-to-urban digital divide

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -The importance of reliable internet connectivity, and the lack thereof in rural communities, has been magnified since the pandemic.

Brightspeed, a two year old internet provider, has come to Headland on a mission to build a faster fiber-optic network for the citizens of Headland.

“The internet has become a necessity in many households today,” said Adam Habbard, Field Sales Representative at Brightspeed. “Even Homework, and all that stuff is done online. So what we are trying to do is to provide enough bandwidth so that people can live the kind of lifestyle they want to live in these rural, underserved communities.”

By ensuring everyone has access to reliable internet and Wi-Fi, the company is working to bridge the urban to rural digital divide.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.