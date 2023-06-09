New internet provider comes to Headland to bridge the rural-to-urban digital divide

There is a technology transformation happening in Headland.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -The importance of reliable internet connectivity, and the lack thereof in rural communities, has been magnified since the pandemic.

Brightspeed, a two year old internet provider, has come to Headland on a mission to build a faster fiber-optic network for the citizens of Headland.

“The internet has become a necessity in many households today,” said Adam Habbard, Field Sales Representative at Brightspeed. “Even Homework, and all that stuff is done online. So what we are trying to do is to provide enough bandwidth so that people can live the kind of lifestyle they want to live in these rural, underserved communities.”

By ensuring everyone has access to reliable internet and Wi-Fi, the company is working to bridge the urban to rural digital divide.

