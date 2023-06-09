LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal Courthouse in Birmingham

Joran van der Sloot arriving at Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8:02 a.m. - Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal courthouse in Birmingham.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

7:50 a.m. - Black SUVs left the Hoover City Jail at 7:45 a.m. on Friday with Joran van der Sloot.

Joran van der Sloot leaving Hoover

Van der Sloot, who was brought to the Unites States from Peru Thursday, is expected in federal court Friday for arraignment in extortion charges stemming from offering information on the whereabouts of the remains of Natalee Holloway. He is the primary suspect in the 2005 disappearance of the Mountain Brook graduate while on a trip to Aruba.

WBRC will follow this story throughout the day and continue to update as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA director placed on leave
38-year-old former Enterprise police officer Tomas Arias, Jr. (pictured) made his appearance in...
Ex-Enterprise officer pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses
A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan...
Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan

Latest News

Tips to save some money on your electric bill this summer
Tips for cooling your home effectively this summer
Dale County Sheriff's Clerk receives prestigious award
Dale County Sheriff's Clerk receives prestigious award
Some easy changes to put money back in your pocket.
Tips to save some money on your electric bill this summer
A Dale County Sheriff’s Office clerk who monitors registered sex offenders was honored Thursday...
Dale sheriff’s clerk honored for keeping children safe