Lawmakers give Dothan $20 million, here’s why

That allocation in the just-completed session comes from the Education Trust Fund supplemental budget, money set aside in recent years that saw robust tax revenues.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba believes it is one of the most significant things in the city's history.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Legislature appropriated $20 million in construction and startup costs for the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Innovation Center, an agricultural research and economic development facility planned for downtown Dothan.

The $20 million is in addition to the $10 million provided by Wiregrass Foundation, a nonprofit that invests in long-term community projects to enhance the quality of life.

The city of Dothan is also putting in about $20 million over five years.

Planned on a site next to the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the Innovation Center puts Dothan at the forefront of genetic research, with its construction coming during a boom of post-COVID industrial announcements.

HudsonAlpha’s cutting-edge lab compliments City Center, an aggressive makeover of the Dothan’s core area where work has already begun overhauling the historic Dothan Opera House one block from the planned HudsonAlpha site.

The city plans to unveil new projects in the coming weeks.

“HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit institute dedicated to developing and applying scientific advances to health, agriculture, learning, and commercialization,” according to its website.

After announcing Dothan’s lab in August, the Hunstville-based group promptly hired Dean Mitchell, previously the Dothan Chamber’s executive director, to manage its local operations.

According to spokesperson Vincent Vincent, the city of Dothan will not comment on the $20 million legislative appropriation until Monday, when there will be an official announcement.

News4 will stream that announcement.

