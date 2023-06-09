Gov. Ivey to sign Dothan originated “Beef for Father’s Day” proclamation

Governor Wallace along with Dothan native Broma Adams at the first Beef for Father's Day...
Governor Wallace along with Dothan native Broma Adams at the first Beef for Father's Day proclamation signing in 1963(Kathy's Southern Kitchen)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An annual proclamation is set to hit Governor Kay Ivey’s desk on Tuesday and it may be one you’ve never heard of before.

The Beef for Father’s Day proclamation was started by Dothan natives J.L. (Jim) Adams and Broma Adams in 1963 to highlight the importance of cattle farmers in the state of Alabama.

Every year, the non-profit organization, Alabama Cattlewoman’s Association brings the governor a platter of beef, as the proclamation is signed.

Kathy Adams Phillips, of popular local social media accounts Kathy’s Southern Kitchen, will be going to Montgomery to present Gov. Ivey with the plate of beef.

She will be stepping in where her grandmother left off. Phillips’s grandfather founded the Southeastern Livestock Exposition and Rodeo in 1959 and was president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

This proclamation aims to continue the mission of the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s Association, which is to promote and encourage the production of beef cattle in Alabama.

In the 2020 Beef for Father’s Day proclamation, it states that Alabama has more than 1.3 million head of cattle and calves. It also encourages the people of Alabama to join the Cattleman’s Association in serving beef on Father’s Day.

