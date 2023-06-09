Geneva County Schools to offer free breakfast and lunches for all students

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Free food continues past the summer feeding program for Geneva County students.

After being qualified for the community eligibility provision (CEP), the district will now be able to offer free meals to all students.

According to nutritional director Justin Hope, districts can qualify for CEP when a certain percentage of their students already qualify for free and reduced lunch. Hope says nearly 70% of the district already reached that mark last year.

“We’ve been doing summer meal distribution over the summer and have had an extremely high turnout for that,” said Hope. “It is just wonderful to see people coming out for that, but at the same time, us knowing we are going to be able to help families and students next year by providing free meals, lunch and breakfast, to all students at no cost.”

Parents can still deposit funds to their child’s account for any extra sales. Parents can do so by making an account with LinqConnect.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.