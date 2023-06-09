Full details, entertainment line-up announced for Freedom Fest 2023

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass area’s biggest celebrations is ready to get underway, as Fort Novosel on Friday announced full details and the entertainment line-up for Freedom Fest 2023.

This year’s festival, happening on Friday, June 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Festival Fields on Fort Novosel, returns as part of the celebration of America’s independence, and Fort Novosel are looking to outdo last year’s hugely successful event with over 12,000 patrons enjoying food, fun and fireworks on the post.

This year’s entertainment lineup is headlined by hip hop/pop rap duo Tag Team, known for their ‘90s smash hit “Whoomp! (There It Is)”. The opening act will be Sleepy Head, followed by The Rock Mob who will play the best of ‘70s, ‘80s and big rock hits, and Hunter Clark will also hit the stage with his southern rock sound before Tag Team closes the night and leads into the fireworks display.

Among the family fun activities and vendors at the festival include bounce houses, obstacle courses, free ice cream, military static displays, and several craft vendors. There will also be multiple food vendors and food trucks on site to provide various festival and traditional holiday food items and refreshment options.

Live entertainment will play through the opening of the festival at 4:00 p.m., with the fireworks display to begin promptly at 9 p.m.

Freedom Fest 2023 is open to the public and authorized patrons. Patrons wishing to attend the event will need to obtain a visitors pass BEFORE June 30 for access, with information on gate access, hours of operations, procedures, and frequently asked questions able to be found by clicking here.

Note for those wishing to obtain or qualify for a pass that you must have the REAL ID Compliant ID/”Gold Star” on your current Driver’s Licence. Additional forms of identification might be required if you do not have the “Gold Star” Driver’s License.

For additional information on Freedom Fest, visit novosel.armymwr.com/happenings/freedom-fest-2023, follow the Fort Novosel Facebook page, or contact any of the following for specific marketing, sponsorship, or vendor inquiries:

Chris Mendez | Marketing Manager | (334) 255-2292

Shannon Burke | Sponsorship & Advertising Manager | (334) 255-1898

Lynn Avila | Food & Craft Vendor Info | (334) 255-2296 or 255-9567

