A few showers today

SYNOPSIS - A few light showers this morning as the weak cold front moves into the area, the front will stall out over us today which will bring a chance of rain to portions of Florida for this afternoon. Tomorrow the front will still hang around giving us a chance of rain for Saturday afternoon before it lifts north as a warm front on Sunday. Temperatures will hang in the lower 90s for the next 7 days and humidity will be on the rise as we head into next week.

TODAY - Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

