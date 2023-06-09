FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents on Thursday arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail in the afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents, according to online inmate records of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer for a felony. Attorneys for Paul and spokespersons for Paxton, and the U.S. attorneys office in West Texas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment.

Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.

Paul’s troubled real estate empire has been the focus of federal scrutiny for years and agents searched his Austin offices and palatial home in 2019.

The next year, Paxton involved his office in the federal case, a move that prompted his top staff to report him to the FBI.

Their allegations of bribery and abuse of office by Paxton prompted separate FBI investigation of the attorney general, which remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA director placed on leave
All three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seth Scott Chambers (pictured left), 18-year-old...
Three from Chipley arrested after multiple car burglaries
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba believes it is one of the most significant things in the city's history.
Legislature gives $20M toward Dothan genomics lab
HudsonAlpha research center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Lawmakers give Dothan $20 million, here’s why
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85