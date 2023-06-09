Enterprise man arrested after reported shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man is in custody after a pursuit following reports of a shooting at a local gas station.

Enterprise Police responded at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, June 9, to a shots fired and possible robbery in progress call at the Shell Station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard. Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray, had some sort of altercation with the store clerk, leading to a shot being fired at the clerk and Gray fleeing the seen.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate Gray driving on Adams Street, with Gray refusing to stop and leading police on a brief chase. This ended when Gray lost control of his vehicle and crashed in an empty residential lot.

Gray was arrested following the pursuit, and faces charges of Attempted Murder, first degree Burglary, first degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Eluding Officers. He is also listed on Coffee County Jail records with charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor Failure to Appear, and an Alias Writ of Arrest.

He is currently booked into the Coffee County Jail with a listed total bond of $132,500 on all charges except for the first degree Burglary.

