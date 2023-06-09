Dale sheriff’s clerk honored for keeping children safe

As the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) clerk, Heidi Deridder went to school officials in her quest to inform parents of an app that warns them when their children are in areas where registered sex offenders reside.
Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum speaks to reports at a ceremony honoring clerk Heidi Deridder...
Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum speaks to reports at a ceremony honoring clerk Heidi Deridder on June 8, 2020. Pictured (L-R) are Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver, Alabama Sheriff’s Association President; Deridder; Bynum, and Mike Cormaci, Watch Systems president.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County Sheriff’s Office clerk who monitors registered sex offenders was honored Thursday for keeping children safe.

The president of Offender Watch (Watch Systems) presented Heidi Deridder with its National Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Public Service in Sex Offender Registry Management.

“After five minutes with Heidi on the phone I said I’m going to nominate you (for the award),” Mike Cormaci recalled at an Ozark presentation on Thursday.

“Once I learned more about the (Offender Watch) family safety app, I found it important to put out to parents,” Deridder said after receiving the prestigious honor, one of only about 50 nationwide to be recognized.

According to its website, Offender Watch works with over 3,500 law enforcement agencies in 38 states, along with federal agencies and others.

Dale County is the first sheriff’s office in Alabama to use the software.

“If I could describe Heidi in one word it would be “relentless” in her job,” Sheriff Mason Bynum said.

Franklin Sheriff Shannon Oliver, Alabama Sheriff’s Association president, drove 300 miles to witness Deridder’s recognition.

Download the app here.

