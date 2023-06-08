Wanted felon arrested in Marianna

30-year-old Devonte Keon Thomas (pictured) was wanted for multiple felony warrants, including Trafficking in Cocaine and Cocaine Possession with Intent to Sell Within 1000 Feet of a Specified Area out of Washington County, Florida and Aggravated Trafficking in Cocaine out of Mississippi.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - A felon wanted for multiple drug charges was found and captured, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO investigators, alongside the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force, arrived as a Marianna residence on Thursday in search of 30-year-old Devonte Keon Thomas.

Thomas was wanted for multiple felony warrants, including Trafficking in Cocaine and Cocaine Possession with Intent to Sell Within 1000 Feet of a Specified Area out of Washington County, Florida and Aggravated Trafficking in Cocaine out of Mississippi. He also had misdemeanor warrants out of Washington County for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Upon arrival at the residence by deputies, Thomas was in the yard and attempted to run from law enforcement. He was captured after a short foot chase, and taken into custody shortly thereafter.

In addition to the charges he faces stemming from the warrants, Thomas also has been charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

