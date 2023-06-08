One the dotted line: Trinity McCree

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s no place like the Wiregrass! Ashford High’s Trinity McCree will continue her basketball career near home as she signed to play for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils.

McCree helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 21-8 season her senior year, as a 3A regular season title. She averaged 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals and 3 assists.

She finishes her Yellow Jackets career with a total of 1,026 points and 748 rebounds.

