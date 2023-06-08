New policies to know at the Dothan Civic Center and Opera House

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Next time you go to the Dothan Civic Center or Opera House for a show, make sure to adhere by the new rules.

First is the new clear bag policy. Bags must be clear and cannot exceed 12 by 12 inches.

“In the summertime in Alabama, it gets really hot and I don’t want to stand out in line” said Clay Dempsey, acting director of performing arts at the Dothan Civic Center. “If you have everything in a clear bag, you can put it on the table, we can scan it and you can move right along.”

In addition to the bags, the Opera House and Civic Center are going digital. E-tickets will now be available for any event, and will soon be the lone way in which the venues do tickets.

“If you have been here in the past, you had to buy a ticket online, go to the will call, pick up your ticket, then get back in line. Again , it is about guest experience, so we are fixing these problems,” said Dempsey. “It’s not to say that will call is going away, but now we have a e-ticket, mobile ticket option on everything we sell.”

In regards to the Kevin Hart shows, there will be additional rules in place. One of those being the use of Yondr bags. These bags will lock up phones, apple watches and all other recording devices to keep viewers from posting parts of the show and potentially spoiling the new special.

“If a piece of that material ends up on social media or YouTube, that bit is burned,” said Dempsey. “The worst thing that can happen is the whole set ends up online, then that whole comedian’s year was for nothing.”

There will be designated areas on the second floor where someone can use their phones if needed during the show, but they must be locked back up prior to entering the show.

Parking plans will soon be released by the city to try and make transitions between the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows as smooth as possible.

Dempsey recommends people attending the later show to park in the other city parking areas and walk to the Civic Center to ensure your timeliness to the show.

All of these policies are being implemented with the idea of catching up with the times and making Dothan a hot bed for all performers.

“It is bigger than me, it is bigger than the Civic Center. It’s about the people of Dothan,” said Dempsey. “We all need to come together, pull this thing off correct and see how far we can take this because we do deserve to have bigger acts here.”

Tickets for the 10 p.m. Kevin Hart show still remain available for a discounted price.

