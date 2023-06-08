More of the same today

SYNOPSIS - Quiet this morning as temperatures start off in the upper 60s to lower 70s, rain chances this afternoon will be a little lower than yesterday but you will still have a chance of a shower or two. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow morning and bring a few light showers along with drier air for a day or so, this means rain chances will be lower for Friday. Our next good chance of some rain will come in on Sunday and again on Monday as moisture returns behind the cold front. Temperatures next week really start to warm into the lower to middle 90s.

TODAY - Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds Light 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, few showers early. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

