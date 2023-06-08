Local senior center hosts Father’s Day charity drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In celebration of Father’s Day, Rose Hill Senior Center is hosting a donation drive to aid fathers in need, and Moma Tina’s Mission House will host a special Father’s Day meal.

The Hill will accept contributions every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. They are asking for essential men’s toiletries such as shampoo, soap, deodorant and toothpaste.

All donations will be distributed at Moma Tina’s Mission House on Tuesday, June 20.

At 5 p.m. on June 20, Moma Tina’s will welcome all men in need of a homecooked meal with a special Father’s Day menu.

On the menu will be roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, hoppin’ john peas and sweet potato pound cake.

If you miss your chance to donate to the senior center, Moma Tina’s is asking for donations of to-go plates, pre-packaged cutlery and paper products to support their vital food distribution.

Contact Rose Hill Senior Center at (334) 615-3740 or Moma Tina’s Mission House at (334) 699-6886.

