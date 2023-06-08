Local Ice Cream Boat gains popularity on social media after capsizing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local ice cream boat was a go-to for locals enjoying the beach...

That is until it capsized on Sunday. Pieces of the boat floated out into the Gulf, then made its way back to shore.

That’s when beach safety director Darryl Paul, said his team went into action to secure the remaining pieces.

“When our lifeguards noticed it, they quickly just ran it as the real deal,” Paul said.

He said Beach Safety even joined forces with other safety and law officials.

“We collaborated with Bay County Emergency Services with their lifeguards, and we’re all able to work together, secure the debris in the surf line and get it to shore where it was not a hazard anymore.”

Paul said the boat drifted at least five miles before returning to shore.

Posts with pictures of missing coolers filled with ice cream popped up all over Facebook, causing a lot of chatter from disappointed customers.

Now some local groups are hoping to help the owner of the popular ice cream boat rebuild and get it back out in the Gulf.

As for Paul, he said his biggest bit of advice, is ensuring recreational businesses on vessels make safety their number one priority.

“Always just have a culture of safety.”

Panama City Beach-based Facebook groups have created a GoFundMe page.

Newschannel Seven reached out to the creator of the GoFundMe page and haven’t heard back yet.

