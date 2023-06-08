Local Ice Cream Boat gains popularity on social media after capsizing

You won't be able to scream for ice cream for a while at one local ice cream boat.
By Talor Maree
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local ice cream boat was a go-to for locals enjoying the beach...

That is until it capsized on Sunday. Pieces of the boat floated out into the Gulf, then made its way back to shore.

That’s when beach safety director Darryl Paul, said his team went into action to secure the remaining pieces.

“When our lifeguards noticed it, they quickly just ran it as the real deal,” Paul said.

He said Beach Safety even joined forces with other safety and law officials.

“We collaborated with Bay County Emergency Services with their lifeguards, and we’re all able to work together, secure the debris in the surf line and get it to shore where it was not a hazard anymore.”

Paul said the boat drifted at least five miles before returning to shore.

Posts with pictures of missing coolers filled with ice cream popped up all over Facebook, causing a lot of chatter from disappointed customers.

Now some local groups are hoping to help the owner of the popular ice cream boat rebuild and get it back out in the Gulf.

As for Paul, he said his biggest bit of advice, is ensuring recreational businesses on vessels make safety their number one priority.

“Always just have a culture of safety.”

Panama City Beach-based Facebook groups have created a GoFundMe page.

Newschannel Seven reached out to the creator of the GoFundMe page and haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports

Latest News

New policies at the venues are intended to make operations run smoother.
New policies to know at the Dothan Civic Center and Opera House
Alligator hunting registration is officially open, according to the Alabama Wildlife and...
Alligator hunting license applications available now
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
Whether it's chocolate ice cream or an animatronic duck, both are surely getting some cheering...
What's Trending? 06/07/23 | National Chocolate Ice Cream Day & Aflac duck helps Saban cheer up sick kids