Hot Stretch Through Next Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Seasonal but hot through the next week with temperatures reaching the lower 90s most days. Rain chances will increase a little by Sunday and Monday with more moisture in place to fuel showers and storms. A ridge of high pressure, bringing southerly flow will bring temperatures to the middle 90s by the middle of next week. Also, look for an uptick in morning low temperatures by Thursday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 92°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

MON: Mostly sunny, scattered PM showers. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

