Ex-Enterprise officer pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Enterprise police officer has pled guilty to multiple sex charges after appearing in court Thursday.

38-year-old Tomas Arias, Jr., who was arrested back in October 2020, made his appearance in court as jury selection was made for his 14 count indictment of numerous sex offenses, which included First Degree Sodomy of a child less than 12 years of age, Parents or Guardians Permitting Children to Engage in Production of Obscene Matter, Production of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Person Under 17, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old.

Following jury selection, Arias entered into a plea agreement with the state of Alabama which had him plead guilty to all charges. As a result, he will receive a 35-year sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections to be served day-for-day, with no eligibility for parole or early release.

“I hate that we had victims in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Mitchell said. “However, I am so proud of how brave these girls were throughout this entire process. I am glad that we were able to reach this agreement to protect them from having to go through a trial.”

Arias was fired from the Enterprise Police Department shortly after his arrest.

“There are no winners today,” said District Attorney James Tarbox. “This is a sad case, but we are grateful that it has finally concluded. This matter was only worsened by the fact that Mr. Arias was a police officer and violated the public trust. He knew how cases like these are investigated and he knew exactly what process these victims were going to have to go through for an investigation and trial.

“I am very thankful for the work of ADA Jeremy Mitchell and our entire office on this case. Jeremy led the way in preparing for trial and our team made sure that these victims were properly represented and cared for during this entire process.”

Judge Henry “Sonny” Reagan ordered Arias to be immediately placed into the custody of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. He was listed shortly after his sentencing as being booked into the Coffee County Jail for the execution of his sentence.

