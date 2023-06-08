Alligator hunting license applications available now

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hunters, listen up.

Alligator hunting license applications are now available online through Outdoor Alabama.

To qualify for a license, an applicant must be an Alabama resident or a lifetime license holder.

“The recovery of the species has been remarkable. The population in some spots in Alabama now support the regulated harvest,” said Marianne Gauldin, the conservation outreach coordinator for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It is very important people know that outside of this regulated harvest opportunity, alligators are protected. You cannot kill them, relocate them or even feed them. Just leave them alone.”

There are only five alligator management areas where hunters can harvest, and each area has a limited amount of tags.

Qualified individuals will be chosen at random by a computerized system. If you are chosen for a tag in multiple locations, you must give up all but one.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.