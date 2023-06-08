74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters just days away

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 20 year streak comes to an end after a change of location happens for the Annual Press Thornton Future Masters. Even still, we’re expecting a lot of great golf at the Highland Oaks Golf Course for year 74 of the Future Masters.

Highland Oaks is known for it’s three 9-hole championship courses with more elevated green than the Dothan Country Club. Even for the 10 Wiregrass players competing it may be a bit of a challenge.

Nearly 500 players will compete this year with close to 200 remaining on the waitlist. You can find the great grandson of the tournament creator, Luke Thornton, competing with the 15 through 18 year old’s.

WTVY will broadcast a live show from the Future Masters on June 22nd at noon.

