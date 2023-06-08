16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre'Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

