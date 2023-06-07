Water World alters park for inclusive fun at Special Needs Day

Water World Dothan hosted a day just for people with special needs and their caregivers
Water World Dothan hosted a day just for people with special needs and their caregivers(Water World Dothan)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some very important people had Water World Dothan all to themselves Wednesday morning.

The waterpark hosted Special Needs Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those with special needs and their caregivers to enjoy the park.

Water World hosted several hours reserved specifically for those with special needs and their...
Water World hosted several hours reserved specifically for those with special needs and their caregivers(Water World Dothan)

Water World operated without radio announcements, waves, or the tippy buckets to make sure everyone was able to experience the park.

They had a quiet room available as well.

Water World changed a few aspects of the park to make it more inclusive Wednesday
Water World changed a few aspects of the park to make it more inclusive Wednesday(Water World Dothan)

From photos posted on Water World’s Facebook page, it looks like the event was a success.

Those at Water World said, “We would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to our special needs friends and their caregivers who came to Water World today. We hope that your day was as spectacular as you are!”

