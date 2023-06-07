Two Alabama men arrested for soliciting minors

Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way...
Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama men are in custody for an undercover operation to expose child exploitation, according to deputies.

In July 2022, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was part of an active mission to locate and identify individuals soliciting juveniles online for sex.

Deputies say they identified 28-year-old Stephen Williamson of Saraland and 35-year-old Armon Culbreth of Grand Bay as suspects.

Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony.

