Twin Rivers DAV hosting a veterans and families job and resource fair

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization in Geneva is letting their local veterans know about the resources available to them.

On Thursday, June 15, the DAV is hosting a job and resource fair for veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Twin Rivers DAV chapter, located at 414 E. Magnolia Avenue.

This event will be packed with 50 vendors, helping veterans receive all their eligible benefits for themselves and their families.

“I have veteran come in all the time and go, ‘I don’t deserve those benefits.’ Wrong answer,” said Chris Jones, Commander of Twin Rivers DAV. “If you served this country, you earned those benefits, you deserve those benefits. That’s what we are here for. We don’t leave our troops behind.”

In addition to these vendors, local universities and recruiters will be there, looking for people to join as well.

